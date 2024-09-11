KSU Salina Kicks Off Fall Lecture Series

The discussion, held in K-State Salina’s College Center Conference Room, will have tips for engaging in difficult conversations and responding to offensive speech in communities.
Erin Sommer Good, K-State senior associate general counsel, and Corey Williamson, K-State assistant vice president for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, are the featured speakers, and both have extensive experience navigating how the First Amendment applies in everyday life.
Good advises K-State administrators on a wide array of legal issues. The First Amendment and free expression are of particular interest because of Good’s background as a journalist. Williamson also serves as chair of K-State’s Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Campus Center.
Admission is free, and guests can bring an outside lunch or purchase a meal from K-State Salina’s Centennial Dining.