KSU Salina Kicks Off Fall Lecture Series

K-State Salina is hosting a community discussion about free expression as part of the campus’s

According to the school, the community is invited to attend “Free Expression: What it is, how it applies and practical tips for navigating difficult conversations” at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, September 12, to explore the principles and history underlying the First Amendment and how it applies to public college campuses.

The discussion, held in K-State Salina’s College Center Conference Room, will have tips for engaging in difficult conversations and responding to offensive speech in communities.

Erin Sommer Good, K-State senior associate general counsel, and Corey Williamson, K-State assistant vice president for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, are the featured speakers, and both have extensive experience navigating how the First Amendment applies in everyday life.

Good advises K-State administrators on a wide array of legal issues. The First Amendment and free expression are of particular interest because of Good’s background as a journalist. Williamson also serves as chair of K-State’s Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Campus Center.