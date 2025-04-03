KSU Salina “America 250” Event Rescheduled

‘s nextdiscussion, “America 250,” has been rescheduled to April 10. The event will feature Joy Murphy, learning and engagement director for the Eisenhower Presidential Library & Museum.

This discussion was originally planned for K-State Salina’s February edition of the Civic Lecture Series but has been rescheduled due to previous inclement weather.

July 4, 2026, is America’s 250th birthday celebration, and the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission has organized activities nationwide to facilitate robust public-private partnerships leading up to the official celebration. The discussion at the K-State Salina campus will explore the signing of the Declaration of Independence, a look back through America’s history and what’s ahead.

Murphy will lead attendees in a discussion about America’s 250th celebration and how the Eisenhower Presidential Library will be contributing. Murphy brings nine years of museum and education experience to her role, where she endeavors to create a personal and meaningful connection with audiences to inspire life-long learning.

The “America 250” lecture will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 10, in the K-State Salina College Center Conference Room. Admission is free, and guests can bring an outside lunch or purchase a meal from K-State Salina’s Centennial Dining.