KSU Polytechnic Preparing Open House

K-State Polytechnic is ready to showcase its campus in Salina for their Open House on Saturday, April 7th.

The event will kickoff at 8 A.M., Saturday morning and lasts until 1 P.M.

The Open House is a good opportunity for prospective students, current students, alumni and family and friends to experience everyday life at K-State Poly Tech. There will be campus tours, displays, and hands-on demonstrations.

The first 100 people receive a free ticket to a Salina Liberty home game.

Complimentary Shuttles | 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

We’ll give you a ride around campus!

Pancake Breakfast | 7:30 – 9:30 a.m

Join our Flight Team for a pancake breakfast, powered by Republic Airline. This event is a fundraiser as the Flight Team prepares to compete at the national competition this spring.

Showcase | 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Gather in the Student Life Center for activities and displays showcasing our departments, student clubs and organizations.

Aviation Expo | 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tour our fleet, talk with our student and faculty pilots and check out two of our new flight simulators.

Senior Project Display | 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m

Check out what the Computer Systems Technology students have been creating.

Cut the Ribbon | 9:30 a.m.

Join us to officially recognize the renovations to the Aviation Center.

See it in Action – Demonstrations

3D printing and scanning | 9 – 10 a.m. & 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Cat Cannon | 9 – 10 a.m. & 11 – 11:30 a.m.

UAS Flight Demo | 9 – 10 a.m.

Chemistry Demo | 10 – 10:30 a.m.

Computer Project Displays | 10-11 a.m.

Physics Demo | 10:30 – 11 a.m.

UAS simulation | 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Don’t forget



Go shopping in the campus bookstore and get a 10% discount | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Free Call Hall ice cream | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Eat in the cafeteria for an all you can eat buffet for $5 | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Open House for K-State Polytechnic is free to public.