KSU Polytechnic Offering Direct Path to American Airlines

Landing a career with the largest airline in the world is now more accessible to professional pilot students at the Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus thanks to a new aviation industry collaboration.

Kansas State Polytechnic is partnering with PSA Airlines in its Pilot Cadet Program, which offers students the opportunity to interview for a first officer position with the regional carrier after earning a private pilot certificate. The program also provides financial assistance, mentorship and a direct flow to American Airlines — the world’s largest — once pilots are ready to transition into their career.

“We are excited to add PSA Airlines to the list of partnerships we have in commercial aviation, giving our pilot students another pathway for accomplishing their career goals,” said Ben Jaffee, Kansas State Polytechnic senior assistant chief flight instructor. “Kansas State Polytechnic is committed to providing students with the best possible educational experiences and professional opportunities, and through tuition reimbursement, industry connections and employment growth, the PSA Pilot Cadet Program supports those objectives.”

Pilot students at Kansas State Polytechnic interested in the cadet program can interview with the airline after obtaining their first flight credential, a private pilot certificate. Once accepted into the program, students can start earning tuition reimbursement following the completion of their certified flight instructor certificate and 500 hours of total flight time. The program provides a $1,000 incentive for every 100 hours achieved thereafter until the required airline transport pilot minimums are completed. Once certified flight instructors attain these minimums, they will begin first officer training with PSA Airlines and have the opportunity to receive additional financial incentives. A guaranteed flow to American Airlines can be achieved in about six to seven years.

“PSA’s cadet program continues to grow and we are thrilled to partner with our 19th school – Kansas State Polytechnic,” said Krystal McCoy, manager of pilot pathway programs for the airline. “These students now have access to mentorship, scholarships and networking opportunities that will assist them in their transition to a 121 operation. We are looking forward to welcoming this newest group of cadets.”

Kansas State Polytechnic also has partnerships with Mesa Airlines, Republic Airline and Piedmont Airlines that assist professional pilot students with securing employment after graduation. To learn more about the professional pilot bachelor’s degree option at Kansas State Polytechnic, contact admissions at 785-826-2640 or [email protected] or visit k-statepilot.com.