Salina, KS

Now: 49 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 49 ° | Lo: 33 °

KSU Polytechnic Hosting Girls in Aviation Day

KSAL StaffOctober 10, 2018

Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus is hosting a a special aviation event.Â  Girls in Aviation Day is this Saturday. It’s a free program for girls ages 8-18, designed to introduce the possibilities available with a career in aviation.

According to the school, Girls in Aviation Day is a free event hosted by the Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus Chapter of Women in Aviation International. Girls ages 8 to 18 are invited to attend the event along with their parents.

During the event, attendees can connect with other girls and women who are excited about aviation, explore opportunities for work and play in aviation and aerospace, network with women in various fields of aviation and aerospace and participate in hands-on activities.

Light breakfast and lunch will be served.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: Self Talks 2018-19 at Annual...

LAWRENCE, Kan. - With the start of the regular-season less than a month away, the Kansas men's baske...

October 10, 2018 Comments

Beaty Dismisses Offensive Coordinat...

Sports News

October 10, 2018

KSU Polytechnic Hosting Girls in Av...

Top News

October 10, 2018

Lindsborg Duo to Highlight Friday N...

Top News

October 10, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Hydroplane Accident Sends...
October 10, 2018Comments
Salina Fire Department: â...
October 9, 2018Comments
Library to Host Fall Book...
October 9, 2018Comments
Zoo Event Moving Indoors
October 9, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH