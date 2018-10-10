KSU Polytechnic Hosting Girls in Aviation Day

Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus is hosting a a special aviation event.Â Girls in Aviation Day is this Saturday. It’s a free program for girls ages 8-18, designed to introduce the possibilities available with a career in aviation.

According to the school, Girls in Aviation Day is a free event hosted by the Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus Chapter of Women in Aviation International. Girls ages 8 to 18 are invited to attend the event along with their parents.

During the event, attendees can connect with other girls and women who are excited about aviation, explore opportunities for work and play in aviation and aerospace, network with women in various fields of aviation and aerospace and participate in hands-on activities.

Light breakfast and lunch will be served.