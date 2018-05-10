KSU Polytechnic Adds Robotics and Automation Degrees

The Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus in Salina is expanding its degree options with a new offering for students interested in robotics and automation.

A Bachelor of Science in robotics and automation engineering technology is being launched at Kansas State Polytechnic beginning in fall 2018. The degree option applies concepts of mechanical engineering technology, electronics engineering technology and computer systems technology to the design, building, programming, functional use and maintenance of controlled machinery or systems. Enrolled students will be provided hands-on, experiential learning in the fundamental areas of machine design and analysis, and digital and analog circuits, along with specialized training in robotics and automation topics.

“The mission of Kansas State Polytechnic is to provide students with hands-on, applicable learning that can be immediately transferred to various industries,” said Verna Fitzsimmons, the campus’s CEO and dean. “Our new degree option in robotics and automation engineering technology provides students with education an in-demand career field.”

Tim Bower, associate professor in the School of Integrated Studies at Kansas State Polytechnic, said the new degree options aligns a growing industrial need with the career interests of Kansas State Polytechnic students.

“With competencies in areas of mechanical systems, electronics and computer programming, students will be knowledgeable about all of the core technologies of robotic and automation systems,” Bower said.

Enrollment in the robotics and automation engineering technology degree option is open. For more information about how to apply, contact Kansas State Polytechnic’s admissions office at 785-826-2640 or [email protected]