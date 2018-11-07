Salina, KS

KSU Poly Prof Named Civic Engagement Fellow

Julee CobbNovember 7, 2018

Greg Stephens, associate professor and option coordination at the Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus, has been selected as a K-State Civic Engagement Fellow for 2018-2019. Stephens joins nine others from across the university to participate in the program, which focuses on professional development and peer-learning opportunities for faculty and staff interested in community-engaged scholarship and deliberative practices.

The Civic Engagement Fellows are spending the fall semester exploring ways faculty and communities generate, exchange, and apply mutually beneficial and socially useful knowledge and practices developed through active partnerships. During the spring semester, they will present community-engaged scholarship at the annual K-State Engagement Symposium. This year, the symposium will explore community engagement around the topic of the “Art of Democracy.”

The Civic Engagement Fellows program is an initiative of K-State’s Center for Engagement and Community Development and K-State’s Institute for Civic Discourse and Democracy, in collaboration with the Kettering Foundation and the Office of the Provost at K-State.

 

