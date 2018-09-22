KSU Honored For Diversity, Inclusion 5 Consecutive Years

Kansas State University remains among the top higher educational institutions in the nation for demonstrating diversity and inclusion.

Insight into Diversity magazine has awarded the university with the 2018 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity, or HEED, Award . Kansas State University has received the award every year since 2014. The university is one of 96 higher education institutions selected for the national honor and the only Kansas institution to receive the designation this year.

“K-State is an institution that values and champions the contributions, interests and narratives of diverse cultural and social groups,” said Bryan Samuel, chief diversity and inclusion officer. “We understand and appreciate the importance of professional and career development that ensures inclusion, engagement and empowerment of all members.”

The HEED Award is one of many diversity and inclusion awards recently presented to the university. Honors also include the Campus Pride Best of the Best LGBTQ Friendly Colleges and University award for three consecutive years, the Insight into Diversity Inspiring Programs in STEM Award in 2018, College Choice’s 50 Best Colleges for LBGTQ Students in 2017, The Advocate magazine’s Top 10 Trans-supportive Colleges in the U.S. in 2017, and a Compete Sports Diversity Award in 2017.

“It is essential to Kansas State University’s land-grant mission that we continue to improve diversity and inclusion,” said President Richard Myers. “K-Staters have a collective responsibility to help build a community where everyone is welcome. The HEED Award and other inclusion awards the university have received are a testament to our ongoing efforts in uniting the K-State community. Our goal is to graduate world-ready students who understand the power of inclusiveness.”

Kansas State University has many diversity and inclusion initiatives, including the KSUnite movement established in November 2017. KSUnite encourages individuals to discuss how to develop an inclusive community, have meaningful conversations and respond to healthy discussion. The university also invests in Project IMPACT, which is designed to recruit, retain and graduate multicultural and first-generation students.

In addition, the university offers numerous student academic success programs such as McNair Scholars and Developing Scholars, and many support services and diversity programs and events for the entire university community.