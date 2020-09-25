Salina, KS

KSHSAA Releases 2020-21 General Classifications

KSHSAA ReleaseSeptember 25, 2020

TOPEKA, Kan – The 2020-21 KSHSAA senior high membership is 354 schools.  Wichita-Northeast Magnet school is an unclassified member school. Click here for classifications.

School classification changes with enrollment ranges are as follows:

[Last year’s (2019-2020) classification is shown in parenthesis.]

Class                    Number of Schools                       Range                     Schools Changing Class

 

6A                                               36                                          2397 – 1361                      Wichita Northwest (5A)

5A                                               36                                          1306 – 733                        Kansas City-Piper (4A)

                                                                                                                                             Shawnee-Mill Valley (6A)

4A                                               36                                            707-314                          Concordia (3A)

                                                                                                                                             McPherson (5A)

3A                                               64                                            309-173                          Ellsworth (2A)

                                                                                                                                             Girard (4A)                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               Oskaloosa (2A)

                                                                                                                                             Rossville (2A)

2A                                               64                                            169 – 104                        Atchison-Maur Hill-Mount Academy (3A)

                                                                                                                                             Effingham-ACCHS (3A)

                                                                                                                                             Elbing-Berean Academy (1A)

                                                                                                                                             Humboldt (3A)

                                                                                                                                             Valley Falls (1A)

                                                                                                                                             Washington County (1A)

1A                                               117                                          104 – 10                          Canton-Galva (2A)

                                                                                                                                             Jackson Heights (2A)

                                                                                                                                             Pratt-Skyline (2A)

