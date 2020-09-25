KSHSAA Releases 2020-21 General Classifications

TOPEKA, Kan – The 2020-21 KSHSAA senior high membership is 354 schools. Wichita-Northeast Magnet school is an unclassified member school. Click here for classifications.

School classification changes with enrollment ranges are as follows:

[Last year’s (2019-2020) classification is shown in parenthesis.]

Class Number of Schools Range Schools Changing Class

6A 36 2397 – 1361 Wichita Northwest (5A)

5A 36 1306 – 733 Kansas City-Piper (4A)

Shawnee-Mill Valley (6A)

4A 36 707-314 Concordia (3A)

McPherson (5A)

3A 64 309-173 Ellsworth (2A)

Girard (4A) Oskaloosa (2A)

Rossville (2A)

2A 64 169 – 104 Atchison-Maur Hill-Mount Academy (3A)

Effingham-ACCHS (3A)

Elbing-Berean Academy (1A)

Humboldt (3A)

Valley Falls (1A)

Washington County (1A)

1A 117 104 – 10 Canton-Galva (2A)

Jackson Heights (2A)

Pratt-Skyline (2A)