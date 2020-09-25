KSHSAA Releases 2020-21 General Classifications

TOPEKA, Kan – The 2020-21 KSHSAA senior high membership is 354 schools. Wichita-Northeast Magnet school is an unclassified member school. Click here for classifications.
School classification changes with enrollment ranges are as follows:
[Last year’s (2019-2020) classification is shown in parenthesis.]
Class Number of Schools Range Schools Changing Class
6A 36 2397 – 1361 Wichita Northwest (5A)
5A 36 1306 – 733 Kansas City-Piper (4A)
Shawnee-Mill Valley (6A)
4A 36 707-314 Concordia (3A)
McPherson (5A)
3A 64 309-173 Ellsworth (2A)
Girard (4A) Oskaloosa (2A)
Rossville (2A)
2A 64 169 – 104 Atchison-Maur Hill-Mount Academy (3A)
Effingham-ACCHS (3A)
Elbing-Berean Academy (1A)
Humboldt (3A)
Valley Falls (1A)
Washington County (1A)
1A 117 104 – 10 Canton-Galva (2A)
Jackson Heights (2A)
Pratt-Skyline (2A)