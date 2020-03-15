KSHSAA Places Temporary Suspension on Spring Sports

Effective Monday, March 16, all spring sports and activities are suspended through Sunday, March 22.

This includes cancellation of all practices and competitions for this week. This prohibition is consistent with KSDE and governmental guidance and may be extended, should conditions warrant.

Please note spring sports team members are prohibited from club or outside team participation and practice during this period.

Not only would such outside participation be contrary to handbook rule, it would be contrary to the very reason activities are cancelled during the time we seek to mitigate potential transfer of the contagion.