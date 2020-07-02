KSHSAA Continues to Prepare for Fall Sports

A tweet sparked minor panic among Kansas high school sports fans.

The tweet read, “KSHSAA is considering cancelling fall sports on 7/15. Please email your thought to them at [email protected] Please don’t let them do this. We must get out ahead of this.”

The Kansas State High School Activities Association responded, “There is no truth to this rumor.”

Shortly after the internet exchange Wednesday, Bill Faflick, KSHSAA executive director, hosted a meeting on Zoom with media members to address the rumor.

“Unfortunately, someone was pretty irresponsible with social media and never talked with anybody here,” Faflick said. “We want to make sure that we can clear that up.”

Despite the rising concern of positive COVID-19 cases, Faflick said KSHSAA is currently preparing to make sure fall sports happen.

“All of our efforts right now are director at equipping our schools with considerations as they get ready to go on August 17. We still have seven weeks to go until we get an opportunity to see kids, fall sports practices, and joining the interscholastic activity programs on the stage, on the field, and on the court. We know things can change between now and then, but all of our efforts right now are directed at providing that best guidance for our schools so that they are ready.”

In preparing for the upcoming school year, Faflick said his organization has been in close contact with other bodies, such as the governor’s office, the Kansas State Department of Education, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the National High School Federation.

Faflick said July 17 could mark a big day for the KSHSAA moving forward with plans for the fall season.