Coronavirus concerns have forced the hands of the Kansas State High School Activities Association.

“After the conclusion of the quarterfinal round, the 2020 KSHSAA State Basketball Tournament will be canceled. Given the escalating concerns regarding COVID-19, the best decision for the safety of the student-athletes and spectators was to cancel the remainder of this championship tournament. The KSHSAA regrets the lost opportunity for teams and players that have worked to achieve their goals.”