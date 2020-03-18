KSHSAA Cancels Sports for Rest of School Year

As expected, the Kansas State High School Activities Association has canceled the spring sports season.

Below is statement:

The KSHSAA is committed to the safety of our student-participants and the health of our school communities.

Accordingly, in response to Governor Kelly’s Executive Order regarding the closure and cessation of in-person instruction in all Kansas schools through May 29, 2020, the KSHSAA is cancelling all spring championships, competitions, and festivals for the remainder of this school year.