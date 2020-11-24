KSHSAA Board of Directors Votes Winter Sports to Start on Time

TOPEKA, Kan. – The KSHSAA Board of Directors (BOD) met in a virtual format with all 78 members in attendance on Tuesday to discuss several items pertaining to the winter activity season. The BOD voted in favor to begin the winter activity competition season Dec. 1st and continue through Dec. 22nd before taking a winter moratorium for practice and competition (no practice and no competition) beginning Dec. 23rd.

The winter moratorium usually runs from Dec. 23rd to Dec. 27th however the board took action to extend the moratorium on practice and competition through Jan. 3rd. Practice may begin on Jan. 4th and competition may resume on Jan. 8th. This action was taken for high schools and middle schools.

The BOD also took action resulting in the requirement for all participants (including but not limited to athletes, coaches, officials, spectators, support staff and all others attending/participating in school activities) to wear a face covering in the manner it is intended to be worn while at the event venue and for the duration of the event. The only exception is provided for athletes during the time they are competing and for officials during active play.

Other items resulting from the KSHSAA Board of Directors Meeting:

Basketball may have a maximum of 20 games, exclusive of the postseason.

Swimming and Diving may have a maximum of 10 competitions, exclusive of the state meet.

Boys and Girls Wrestling may have a maximum of 18 events and no more than 30 competitions points, exclusive of the postseason.

Bowling may have a maximum of 10 competitions, exclusive of the postseason.

By KSHSAA Board of Directors adoption, no spectators will be permitted for high school and middle school contests, Dec. 1 through Jan. 28th, 2021.

Complete minutes of the meeting will be released at a later date.