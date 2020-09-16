KSHSAA Announces Cross Country Championship Sites

TOPEKA, Kan – The KSHSAA will utilize three sites for state cross country meets to be held on Saturday, October 31, includ­ing two new championship venues. Consistent with risk mitigation efforts, a third site was added to reduce the number of runners at each venue and allow for more time between races.

The Class 6A and 5A state meet will be held at 4 Mile Creek Resort in Augusta. Andover High School will be the host with Wichita State University supporting the effort with course preparation. WSU is very familiar with this course, as the 4 Mile Creek Resort (formerly known as RAFT) is the home course for the Shockers.

Once again, Wamego will welcome championship racing. The Class 4A and 3A state meet will be held at Wamego Country Club and be hosted by Wamego High School.

The Class 2A and 1A state meet will be held at Sand Plum Nature Trail in Victoria. Victoria High School will serve as the member school host and will be supported by the athletic department of Fort Hays State Uni­versity for this championship event.

For the first time since 1992, Rim Rock Farm is not available as one of our championship sites as the Univer­sity of Kansas has notified the KSHSAA that the venue is not open for high school events this fall.

Regionals will be held on Saturday, October 24 at sites that will soon be finalized. Class 4A, 5A, 6A will have four regional sites of eight or nine assigned schools. Class 2A and 3A will have 6 regional sites of 10 or 11 schools assigned. Class 1A will have three regional sites.

“The health and safety of our students continues to be the most important factor in the changes we have im­plemented with postseason competitions and we are pleased to expand to another venue for these champion­ship meets” said Bill Faflick, KSHSAA Executive Director. “Certainly, we are fortunate to have quality courses and dedicated hosts to provide the best experience possible for our student-athletes.”