KSHSAA Announces 2020 Cross Country Regional Assignments

Pat StrathmanOctober 1, 2020
GREAT BEND HS (Great Bend-Lake Barton Golf Club) David Meter, Manager
GIRLS – 10:00 am
BOYS – 10:45 am
Great Bend HS, Hays HS, Maize HS, Maize South HS, Newton HS, Salina-Central HS, Salina-South HS, Valley Center HS
CLASS 4A
(Saturday, October 24, 2020)
4 Regionals…3 Teams Qualifying Per Regional,
Top Ten Runners With Possibility of Additional Individual Qualifiers
BUHLER HS (Hutchinson-Prairie Ridge Cross Country Park) Justin Seuser, Manager
GIRLS – 10:00 am
BOYS – 10:35 am
Abilene HS, Buhler HS, Chapman HS, Clay Center Community HS, Concordia HS, McPherson HS, Nickerson HS, Pratt HS, Ulysses HS
CLASS 3A
(Saturday, October 24, 2020)
6 Regionals…2 Teams Qualifying Per Regional,
Top Ten Runners With Possibility of Additional Individual Qualifiers
GYPSUM-SOUTHEAST OF SALINE HS (Gypsum-Southeast of Saline HS) Wayne Sager, Manager
GIRLS – 10:00 am
BOYS – 10:30 pm
Council Grove HS, Gypsum-Southeast of Saline HS, Halstead HS, Haven HS, Hesston HS, Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS, Lyons HS, Osage City HS, Wichita Collegiate HS, Wichita-Trinity Academy
NORTON COMMUNITY HS (Norton-Prairie Dog Golf Course) Dustin McEwen, Manager
GIRLS – 10:30 am
BOYS – 11:15 am
Beloit HS, Colby HS, Ellsworth HS, Goodland HS, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian HS, Hoisington HS, Minneapolis HS, Norton Community HS, Phillipsburg HS, Russell HS
CLASS 2A
(Saturday, October 24, 2020)
6 Regionals…2 Teams Qualifying Per Regional,
Top Ten Runners With Possibility of Additional Individual Qualifiers
ALMA-WABAUNSEE HS (Alma-Wabaunsee HS) Jeron Weisshaar, Manager
GIRLS – 10:00 a.m.
BOYS – 10:40 a.m.
Allen-Northern Heights HS, Bennington HS, Brookville-Ell-Saline HS, Cottonwood Falls-Chase County HS, Eskridge-Mission Valley HS, Herington HS, Lyndon HS, Richmond-Central Heights HS, Salina-Sacred Heart HS, Wabaunsee HS
CLASS 1A
(Saturday, October 24, 2020)
3 Regionals…4 Teams Qualifying Per Regional,
Top Ten Runners With Possibility of Additional Individual Qualifiers
BUHLER HS (Hutchinson-Prairie Ridge Cross Country Park) Justin Seuser, Manager
GIRLS – 12:00 p.m.
BOYS – 12:35 p.m.
Burden-Central HS, *Burrton HS, Caldwell HS, Canton-Galva HS, **Colony-Crest HS, *Cunningham HS, Dexter HS, Goessel HS, Hartford HS, *Hutchinson-Central Christian HS, Kiowa-South Barber HS, Langdon-Fairfield HS, Lebo HS, Little River HS, Lost Springs-Centre HS, Macksville HS, McPherson-Elyria Christian HS, Moran-Marmaton Valley HS, Olpe HS, Oswego HS, Oxford HS, Pratt-Skyline HS, Pretty Prairie HS, **South Haven HS, St. John-Hudson HS, St. Paul HS, Udall HS, Wichita-Central Christian Academy, Wichita-Classical School Of Wichita
RILEY COUNTY HS (Leonardville Golf Course) Erik Willimon, Manager
GIRLS – 12:00 p.m.
BOYS – 12:35 p.m.
Axtell HS, Beloit-St. John’s HS, Burlingame HS, Central Plains HS, Centralia HS, Clyde-Clifton Clyde HS, *Downs-Lakeside HS, Frankfort HS, Glasco HS, Hanover HS, Highland-Doniphan West HS, Jackson Heights HS, *Junction City-St. Xavier HS, Kensington-Thunder Ridge HS, Lincoln HS, Linn HS, *Mankato-Rock Hills HS, *Miltonvale HS, Natoma HS, Onaga HS, Osborne HS, Scandia-Pike Valley HS, Solomon HS, Sylvan-Lucas Unified HS, Tescott HS, Topeka-Cair Paravel Latin School, Troy HS, Wetmore HS, Wilson HS

