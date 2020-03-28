Who’s craving for sports during this COVID-19 pandemic?
Sports Radio 1150 KSAL has you covered!
Every weekday at 6 pm, we’ll be diving into the “KSAL Sports Vault”, replaying old broadcasts from area teams. Games will be made available on our SoundCloud page following the completion of the re-airing,
Before each game, we’ll revisit that game and talk about what made it special on In The Zone. We’ll also attempt to land guests to talk about those games/moments as well.
Schedule and theme for this past week: Best of 2019-20
– Monday, 3/23: Kansas Wesleyan at Avila FB 10/26/19
– Tuesday, 3/24: Salina Central at Maize GBB 1/14/20
– Wednesday, 3/25: Ell-Saline vs Republic County FB 10/11/19
– Thursday, 3/26: Minneapolis at Sacred Heart BBB 12/20/19
– Friday, 3/27: Bethany at McPherson FB 11/9/19
Here’s our second round of games! Theme still best of 2019-20:
– Monday, March 30: Kansas Wesleyan vs Friends WBB 1/23/20
– Tuesday, March 31: Salina South vs Wichita South BBB 1/24/20
– Wednesday, April 1: Bethany at Sterling WBB 1/11/20
– Thursday, April 2: Salina Central at Newton BBB 2/25/20
– Friday, April 3: Kansas Wesleyan vs Oklahoma Wesleyan MBB 2/22/20