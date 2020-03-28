Who’s craving for sports during this COVID-19 pandemic?

Sports Radio 1150 KSAL has you covered!

Every weekday at 6 pm, we’ll be diving into the “KSAL Sports Vault”, replaying old broadcasts from area teams. Games will be made available on our SoundCloud page following the completion of the re-airing,

Before each game, we’ll revisit that game and talk about what made it special on In The Zone. We’ll also attempt to land guests to talk about those games/moments as well.

Schedule and theme for this past week: Best of 2019-20

– Monday, 3/23: Kansas Wesleyan at Avila FB 10/26/19

– Tuesday, 3/24: Salina Central at Maize GBB 1/14/20

– Wednesday, 3/25: Ell-Saline vs Republic County FB 10/11/19

– Thursday, 3/26: Minneapolis at Sacred Heart BBB 12/20/19

– Friday, 3/27: Bethany at McPherson FB 11/9/19