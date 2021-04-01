Love Chloe Plate Proposal

It’s hurry up and wait time for the Love Chloe Foundation in Salina, as they watch the legislative session in Topeka begin to wind down on a proposal to add a distinctive Kansas license plate.

The plate would help the organization raise money to support the “Fueling the Fight” campaign which provides gas cards to help families pay for trips across the state for medical care as well as chipping in for childhood cancer research.

Heidi Feyerherm-Smith, President and Founder of Love Chloe tells KSAL News the idea began to get traction in late 2019 and got added into the 2020 calendar, but the state’s need to navigate through Covid-19 put the process on hold.

Feyerherm-Smith says now if they can be linked to another like-minded bill they may have a chance to see the plan become a reality.

Feyerherm-Smith credited former State Senator Randall Hardy, current State Senator J.R. Claeys and Salina Representative Steven Howe with championing the cause.

The fee for the license plate will be $50. This fee goes directly back to the Love, Chloe Foundation and will support the “Fueling the Fight” campaign to provide gas card to families across the state of Kansas as well as childhood cancer research.