Kobach Visits Salina Tech

Kansas Secretary of State and contender for Kansas Governor Kris Kobach made a stop at a Salina school on Tuesday. Kobach visited Salina Area Technical College.

The Republican candidate for governor toured Salina Tech to talk to instructors about technical education and their program. According to Kobach, Salina Tech does a good job in preparing students with job skills, with their graduates being in high demand and getting jobs in Saline County the region right after graduation.

Education is one of the issues Kobach is touting while out campaigning. He contends education dollars should be spent in the classroom on better pay for teachers and tech for students.

Kobach says his plan sends 75 cents of every education dollar to the classroom where it belongs.

(photo via Kris Kobach social media)