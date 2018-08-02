Salina, KS

Now: 88 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 93 ° | Lo: 70 °

Kobach Must Pay ACLU Legal Fees

MetroSource NewsAugust 2, 2018

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach will have to pay legal fees to the American Civil Liberties Union following a legal battle over the state’s proof-of-citizenship voting law.

A federal judge issued the ruling yesterday and directed Kobach’s office to pay more than 26-thousand-dollars in legal fees to the ACLU. The state’s proof-of-citizenship law, which required people to provide a birth certificate or other proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote, was struck down in federal court earlier this year.

The ACLU had challenged the voter ID law.

Source: MetroSource News

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Estes Vs Estes Confusion Continues

Confusion is continuing in the Republican primary race for the Kansas Fourth Congressional District ...

August 2, 2018 Comments

Protecting Cowboys is His Game

Top News

August 2, 2018

Moran/Roberts Help Push Southwest C...

Top News

August 2, 2018

Towne West Wichita Facing Foreclosu...

Kansas News

August 2, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Estes Vs Estes Confusion ...
August 2, 2018Comments
Towne West Wichita Facing...
August 2, 2018Comments
Kobach Must Pay ACLU Lega...
August 2, 2018Comments
Summer in Salina Winding ...
August 1, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH