Kobach Must Pay ACLU Legal Fees

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach will have to pay legal fees to the American Civil Liberties Union following a legal battle over the state’s proof-of-citizenship voting law.

A federal judge issued the ruling yesterday and directed Kobach’s office to pay more than 26-thousand-dollars in legal fees to the ACLU. The state’s proof-of-citizenship law, which required people to provide a birth certificate or other proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote, was struck down in federal court earlier this year.

The ACLU had challenged the voter ID law.

Source: MetroSource News