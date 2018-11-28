Kobach: Migrants Didn’t Help Their Cause by Rushing Border

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach doesn’t believe the migrants who rushed the San Ysidro Port of Entry in California over the weekend helped their cause to get into the United States.

“They made the case for building the wall as quickly and as completely as possible. They also showed that this is a very real danger, that there will be additional attempts to rush the border.”

Kobach added President Trump has done the right thing by agreeing with Mexico to keep the aslyum seekers on the Mexican side of the border. Kobach cautioned that when the migrants fail to have their aslyum claims approved, they might get the idea to rush the border or try to sneak across.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach said this crisis is going to get bigger, not subsiding. and says there are many forces that are conspiring to make the immigration matter worse.

There are reports that suggest Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen could be on her way out and Kobach’s name has been floated as a replacement.