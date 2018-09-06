Salina, KS

Kobach, Kelly & Orman Square Off in First Gubernatorial Debate

MetroSource NewsSeptember 6, 2018

The first debate between the nominees for Kansas governor is complete.

Republican Kris Kobach, Democrat Laura Kelly and independent Greg Orman shared their views on several topics during yesterday’s debate at the Doubletree Hotel in Overland Park.

The candidates debated the role of the Kansas Supreme Court in school funding, income and sales taxes as well as immigration. Kobach, Kelly and Orman supported the idea of legalizing sports betting in Kansas, but Kobach disagreed with the other candidates in saying he opposed the legalization of medical marijuana.

