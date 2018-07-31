Kobach Campaign Tour Rolls Into Salina

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s campaign tour rolled into Salina on Tuesday afternoon. Kobach, who is running for governor, along with running mate Wink Hartman spoke to supporters during a stop at Oakdale Park.

Kobach is touting a new poll, which shows him leading sitting Gov. Jeff Colyer by nine percentage points.

In the final days leading up to Tuesday’s primary election, Kobach’s campaign is showing a fundraising advantage over Gov. Jeff Colyer through last week. The bulk of the funds are being provided by Kobach’s running mate Wink Hartman. Campaign finance records available online indicate the Wichita businessman has loaned the campaign more than $1.5 million . The Hartman contributions are the majority of the $1.7 million the Kobach campaign has raised since the beginning of the year.

Following the stop in Salina, the Kobach tour was headed to Hays.

No Kansas governor has lost a primary since 1956.