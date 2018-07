A candidate for Kansas governor is showing his support for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Republican Secretary of State Kris Kobach and his running mate, Wink Hartman, spoke at a Make America Great Again Rally in Wichita on Saturday.

Kobach told the crowd that Kansas needs to discourage illegal immigration and stop giving benefits including in-state tuition to illegal immigrants.

The rally was held in support of ICE and other law enforcement.