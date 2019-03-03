Salina, KS

Knocking Down Pins to Raise Money

Todd Pittenger
March 3, 2019

Hundreds of people gathered throughout the day Saturday for a little fun which can make a big difference for area children. Big Brothers Big Sisters hosted its “Bowl For Kids Sake” event.

The fundraiser was a day long event held at Salina’s All Star Lanes. Teams of 6 enjoyed bowling, pizza, goodie bags and prizes as they raised money for the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. .

Big Brothers Big Sisters CEO Hayley Samford told KSAL News there were over 500 bowlers at the event this year.

Samford said this year, for the firs time, “littles”, or kids who are currently in the program joined in the event. She said right now there is a shortage of “bigs”, or mentoring adults, to pair with children on the list, especially males. Some kids have been waiting on the list for three years. Big Brothers and Big Sisters volunteers make a year long commitment to spend at least one hour per week with the boy or girl they are matched with.

“Bowl For Kids Sake”each year brings in about 1/4 of the annual budget for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Online

Salina Police Chief Brad Nelson learns a new dance move during “Bowl For Kid’s Sake”.

 

