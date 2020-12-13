Knights Split with County Rival Southeast of Saline

The Sacred Heart Knight Girls (2-1) suffered their first loss of the season Saturday night falling to the Southeast of Saline Trojans (1-2) 52-36. The Knight Boys (3-0) won the thrilling nightcap on a last second shot defeating Southeast of Saline (1-2) 51 to 49.

GIRLS:

Sacred Heart had no answer for the Trojan Junior point guard Karsyn Schlesener who lit the Knights up for 29 points powering Southeast of Saline past Sacred Heart by 16 points.

In a game that proved to be a struggle all afternoon long. Sacred Heart trailed by 10 points after one quarter of play. The Knights would then rally to get the Trojan lead down to a single point and then the game became the Karsyn Schlesener show. Schlesener’s point total included four treys and she was equally effective in both halves getting 15 points before intermission and 14 points afterwards. Trojan Freshman Maddie Harris was also in double figures, but all of her 11 points came in the first half.

The Knights also had a pair of double digit scorers: Senior Teghan Slagle had 13 while Junior Emily Woodall added 11.

TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL

SES 16 12 18 6 52

Sacred Heart 6 11 12 7 36

BOYS:

The Sacred Heart Boys kept their perfect season alive with a nailing biting 2 point win over Southeast of Saline.

Sacred Heart Junior Alex Disberger led all scorers with 16 points—none bigger than a put back of his own missed lay-up as time expired. Knight Head Coach Brian Gormley credited Assistant Coach Nick Pahls for coming up with the play, designed to go to Disberger, during the timeout that Sacred Heart took with 9.7 seconds to go.

Both teams battled hard all afternoon and neither team led by more than 5 points in the back and forth contest.

Knight Senior Mason Richards was the only other Sacred Heart player in double figures with 12.

Meanwhile the Trojans got double digit efforts out of Senior Jaxson Gebhardt who had 14 and Sophomore Nakari Morrical-Palmer who netted 11.

Next up for Sacred Heart a doubleheader at Minneapolis this coming Friday.

TEAM 1 2 3 4* FINAL

SES 11 14 17 7 49

Sacred Heart 10 14 15 12 51