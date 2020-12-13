Salina, KS

Now: 30 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 42 ° | Lo: 25 °

Knights Split with County Rival Southeast of Saline

Clarke SandersDecember 12, 2020

The Sacred Heart Knight Girls (2-1) suffered their first loss of the season Saturday night falling to the Southeast of Saline Trojans (1-2) 52-36.  The Knight Boys (3-0) won the thrilling nightcap on a last second shot defeating Southeast of Saline (1-2) 51 to 49.

GIRLS:

Sacred Heart had no answer for the Trojan Junior point guard Karsyn Schlesener who lit the Knights up for 29 points powering Southeast of Saline past Sacred Heart by 16 points.

In a game that proved to be a struggle all afternoon long. Sacred Heart trailed by 10 points after one quarter of play.  The Knights would then rally to get the Trojan lead down to a single point and then the game became the Karsyn Schlesener show.  Schlesener’s point total included four treys and she was equally effective in both halves getting 15 points before intermission and 14 points afterwards.  Trojan Freshman Maddie Harris was also in double figures, but all of her 11 points came in the first half.

The Knights also had a pair of double digit scorers:  Senior Teghan Slagle had 13 while Junior Emily Woodall added 11.

TEAM             1          2          3          4          FINAL

SES                  16        12        18        6             52

Sacred Heart   6          11        12        7             36

BOYS:

The Sacred Heart Boys kept their perfect season alive with a nailing biting 2 point win over Southeast of Saline.

Sacred Heart Junior Alex Disberger led all scorers with 16 points—none bigger than a put back of his own missed lay-up as time expired.  Knight Head Coach Brian Gormley credited Assistant Coach Nick Pahls for coming up with the play, designed to go to Disberger, during the timeout that Sacred Heart took with 9.7 seconds to go.

Both teams battled hard all afternoon and neither team led by more than 5 points in the back and forth contest.

Knight Senior Mason Richards was the only other Sacred Heart player in double figures with 12.

Meanwhile the Trojans got double digit efforts out of Senior Jaxson Gebhardt who had 14 and Sophomore Nakari Morrical-Palmer who netted 11.

Next up for Sacred Heart a doubleheader at Minneapolis this coming Friday.

TEAM             1          2          3          4*        FINAL

SES                 11        14        17        7             49

Sacred Heart   10        14        15        12           51

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner – 12/12

December 12, 2020 9:40 am

Sacred Heart Notches Two More Wins

December 11, 2020 9:51 pm

Smoky Valley Splits with South East of Saline

December 8, 2020 9:18 pm

Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner – 12/5

December 5, 2020 10:24 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

Wesleyan Men Win Third Straight in ...

There was no nail-biting needed, and nothing to fret about as had been the case the previous two out...

December 13, 2020 Comments

KWU Women Ends Skid, Stops Friends ...

Sports News

December 13, 2020

Bethany Stumbles Against Bethel

Sports News

December 13, 2020

Bethany Women Fall in Defensive Bat...

Sports News

December 13, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

1 New Death, 170 New Sali...
December 11, 2020Comments
Man Found in Assaria Gara...
December 11, 2020Comments
Kansas Congressmen Suppor...
December 11, 2020Comments
Suspected Burglar Caught ...
December 11, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices