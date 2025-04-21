Knife Threat Leads to Arrest

An Easter evening argument turns violent inside a home and leads to the arrest of a Salina man.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, officers were alerted to a dispute in the 400 block of Montrose Sunday night around 7pm. Police say a 45-year-old man ran up to a patrol unit in the area after allegedly being threatened with a knife.

Officers made contact with 23-year-old Rodolfo Giner Manjarrez and took him into custody without incident. Police say he made verbal threats to others in the house as he was being escorted out.

He’s now facing charges that could include to aggravated assault, criminal threat, and domestic battery. Authorities say alcohol played a role in the incident.