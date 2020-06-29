Klieman Supports Players’ Call For Change

(Manhattan, KS) — Kansas State University football coach Chris Klieman is supporting his players in their call for change. The “Kansas City Star” reports that Klieman’s statement of support came last night, one day after players vowed not to play or practice until K-State created a new policy against racism on campus.

The football players’ call for change came after a K-State student made an insensitive tweet about George Floyd. Klieman noted that racism is not welcome at Kansas State, and he is excited to help his players unite for a solution.

Kansas State football players said they will boycott all team activities until administrators create a policy that would allow a student to be expelled for “openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions.”

The move that most players announced Saturday on social media follows a tweet by a student about the death of George Floyd that prompted outrage on campus.

“We are demanding that Kansas State University put a policy in place that allows a student to be dismissed for displaying openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions toward a student or groups of students,” the players said in the letter they posted.”

“We have resolved that we cannot play, practice or meet until these demands are heard and actions taken. We love Kansas State, but we must stand together and protect all students moving forward.”