KJ Adams Signs with Kansas Men’s Hoops

KU Athletics ReleaseNovember 12, 2020

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball signed forward KJ Adams to National Letters of Intent KU head coach Bill Self announced Thursday. Adams will be a freshman at KU for the 2021-22 season.

“KJ is a jack of all trades. I think KJ is a big guard that can play inside. He’s definitely strong enough. He’s a physically gifted youngster that can defend the five too. KJ is a guy that can play with the ball in his hands. He can play without the ball. He can be an tremendous physical presence in the game and certainly he is well beyond his years in that regard. I look forward to coaching is versatility.”

HEAD COACH BILL SELF

As a junior, Adams averaged 22.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists and shot 61.3 percent from the field for the Chaparrals. Under head coach Robert Lucero, Westlake went 33-2 in 2019-20, including 16-0 in district play.

A four-star recruit from Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, Adams (6-foot-7, 200 pounds) is ranked No. 54 by ESPN 100, No. 74 by 247sports.com, and No. 85 by Rivals.com.

