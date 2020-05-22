Kilgore Takes Over Solomon Football Program

For the second consecutive year, Solomon High School has a new football coach.

After serving as offensive coordinator of the Gorillas for one season, Mike Kilgore takes over as head coach. Kilgore replaces David Strait, who resigned following one season at Solomon to accept an assistant coach position at Osborne. Former Solomon coach Steve Tiernan currently coaches the Bulldogs after leaving Solomon in 2018.

Kilgore transitioned to Solomon after serving as an assistant coach at Salina Central High School for seven seasons. Kilgore worked under head coach Mike Hall, being named the head assistant for the final two seasons before the arrival of current coach Mark Sandbo in 2018.

Before his coaching days, Kilgore played for the Mustangs from 2000-04, led by legendary coach Marvin Diener. Diener guided the Mustangs to six state championships in Class 5A and holds the school record in wins with 170 to 42 losses. He also went 32-9 in the postseason, appearing in nine state title games.

Following college, Kilgore settled in Solomon, transitioning to education. Kilgore started teaching Industrial Arts at Salina Central.

Solomon went 4-5 in 2019. The Gorillas graduated five seniors, but return some key pieces for the 2020 campaign.