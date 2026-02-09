The Kansas KidWind Challenge begins this week with a record number of teams, each vying to qualify for the state competition which will be held in Salina this April.

Organizers say this year 110 teams, representing 38 schools from across the state are registered to compete, breaking the previous record of 94 teams in 2023.

The first regional challenge will be held in Dodge City on Tuesday, Feb. 10. Five more regional events are scheduled throughout the month in Colby (Feb. 12), Hutchinson (Feb. 17), Overland Park (Feb. 19), Manhattan (Feb. 25), and Burlington (Feb. 27). All events are open to the public and free to attend.

The 2026 KidWind Event Guide, complete with times and locations, is available here.

Student teams work together to design, build and test a wind turbine using the materials of their choice. Each team’s turbine will be put to the test in a wind tunnel at a wind speed of approximately 3.5-5 m/s (meters per second). Scoring is based on turbine performance, a knowledge quiz, a presentation to judges where the team explains its design process, and an instant challenge.

Students compete by age categories: 4th – 5th grade, 6th – 8th grade and 9th – 12th grade. The winning teams at regional events advance to the state finals on April 11 in Salina. State winners are invited to participate in the World KidWind Challenge in Madison, WI from May 18-21.

“KidWind is a fantastic hands-on opportunity that allows students to tinker and experiment with wind turbine designs. They experience the thrill of scientific discovery as their designs are validated through performance testing, and they hone their public speaking skills as they present their turbine design to a panel of judges,” explained David Carter, Director of the Kansas Energy Program at K-State Engineering Extension.

Kansas KidWind is an energy-related STEM education event from the Kansas Corporation Commission and K-State Engineering Extension made possible by a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy.

More information about KidWind is available at https://www.kcc.ks.gov/energy-education/kidwind.