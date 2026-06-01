KIDTONY’S Coming to Tony’s Pizza Events Center

This summer, Tony’s Pizza Events Center will make an experience for kids that makes them say “that was the best week ever!”

Introducing KIDTONY’S, a three day interactive summer experience taking place July 13, 15 and 17 at Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

Designed for kids entering 1st through 6th grade, KIDTONY’S combines science, creativity, competition, teamwork, games, and music that will be an unforgettable week for your child.

From the moment kids arrive, they’ll be placed on a team, create their own team flag, and spend the week competing, exploring, creating and making their best week ever.

The week will include:

DAY ONE – KIDTONY’S MAD LAB Presented by Kansas Cosmosphere: The week begins with a full day alongside the Kansas Cosmosphere. Kids will experience hands on science activities, Dr. Goddard’s Lab experiments with physicist Caleb Gimar, astronaut suits, robotic dogs, interactive exhibits, and the Kansas Cosmosphere will send every child home with swag!

The week begins with a full day alongside the Kansas Cosmosphere. Kids will experience hands on science activities, Dr. Goddard’s Lab experiments with physicist Caleb Gimar, astronaut suits, robotic dogs, interactive exhibits, and the Kansas Cosmosphere will send every child home with swag! DAY TWO – KIDTONY’S KID OLYMPICS & GAME DAY: Teams will battle it out in: Castle Ball, Dodgeball, Fastest Tag in the West, Capture the Flag, Human Hungry Hungry Hippos, Relay Races, Trivia Challenges, Inflatable Obstacle Courses. This day is about teamwork, effort, encouragement and creating an atmosphere where every child will contribute.

Teams will battle it out in: Castle Ball, Dodgeball, Fastest Tag in the West, Capture the Flag, Human Hungry Hungry Hippos, Relay Races, Trivia Challenges, Inflatable Obstacle Courses. This day is about teamwork, effort, encouragement and creating an atmosphere where every child will contribute. DAY THREE – KIDTONY’S HALFTIME GAMES & GLOW PARTY: The week concludes with a high energy celebration including Half Court Shot Challenges, Giant Tic Tac Toe Relays, Minute To Win It Competitions, Glow Bracelets, Glow Face Paint, LED Limbo, Glow Dance Party. The final afternoon will transform the arena floor of Tonys Pizza Events Center into a glowing celebration for kids to wrap up and scream that was the best week ever!!

In addition, participants will watch a live K9 demonstration from the Salina Police Department during the week.

Tony’s Pizza Events Center Events Manager Shane McClintock said “KIDTONY’S is going to be an experience where every child feels like they belong and can contribute. Growing up, I competed in a lot of things, but I wasn’t always the kid bringing home the ribbon. That’s part of what inspired this. This isn’t about participation trophies. It’s about every kid knowing they mattered, they contributed, they were part of the team, and they helped create something special.”

Every KIDTONY’S participant receives lunch each day.Lunch is included each day for every KIDTONY’S participant, and concludes Friday July 17 with a Tony’s Pizza Party!

AGE GROUPS

Kids Entering 1st-3rd Grade

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Drop Off:

7:30 AM – 8:00 AM

Pick Up:

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Lunch will be served at 12P before departure.

Kids Entering 4th-6th Grade

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Drop-Off:

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Lunch will be served upon arrival between 12-1P!

Pick-Up:

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

REGISTRATION

Registration opens Friday, June 5 at 10:00 AM.

Only the first 150 kids in each age division will be accepted.

Cost for the entire KIDTONY’S experience is $115 per child.

Parents can register at:

TonysPizzaEventsCenter.com or through the direct registration link available on the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Facebook page.

Parents should be sure to select the correct registration link for their child’s age group.

COMMUNITY PARTNERS

KIDTONY’S is made possible through the support of: