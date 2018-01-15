Kids Writers Contest is Underway

Children have incredible imaginations and what better way to foster that imagination, than for them to write their own stories. Viewers are invited to join Smoky Hills Public Television to encourage children in central and western Kansas to build critical literacy skills by creating their own stories and taking part in the SHPTV PBS Kids Writers Contest.

Smoky Hills Public Television is looking for stories from kids throughout the viewing area. The SHPTV PBS Kids Writers Contest is designed to be a valuable, hands-on, active learning tool. The contest is for children in grades K-3.

The contest is currently underway, and entries can be submitted to SHPTV through March 30, 2018. Smoky Hills Public Television will select local winners and award prizes in April or May.

The rules and entry form are available at www.smokyhillstv.org.