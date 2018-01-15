Salina, KS

Now: 9 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 9 ° | Lo: 0 °

Kids Writers Contest is Underway

Callie Kolacny / Smoky Hills Public TVJanuary 15, 2018

Children have incredible imaginations and what better way to foster that imagination, than for them to write their own stories. Viewers are invited to join Smoky Hills Public Television to encourage children in central and western Kansas to build critical literacy skills by creating their own stories and taking part in the SHPTV PBS Kids Writers Contest.

Smoky Hills Public Television is looking for stories from kids throughout the viewing area. The SHPTV PBS Kids Writers Contest is designed to be a valuable, hands-on, active learning tool. The contest is for children in grades K-3.

The contest is currently underway, and entries can be submitted to SHPTV through March 30, 2018. Smoky Hills Public Television will select local winners and award prizes in April or May.

The rules and entry form are available at www.smokyhillstv.org.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Salina Catholic Educator Honored

An educator from Salina is being recognized as an outstanding Catholic School Educator. The National...

January 15, 2018 Comments

Kids Writers Contest is Underway

Kansas News

January 15, 2018

Sandhill Crane Migration Presentati...

Kansas News

January 15, 2018

Rape Reported on WSU Campus

Kansas News

January 15, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kids Writers Contest is U...
January 15, 2018Comments
Sandhill Crane Migration ...
January 15, 2018Comments
Rape Reported on WSU Camp...
January 15, 2018Comments
Snow Possible, Dangerous ...
January 14, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018