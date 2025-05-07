“KICKN OFF SUMMER” Saturday

A newly formed group is inviting everyone to kick off summer this weekend at their “KICKN OFF SUMMER” event.

The Kansas Impact Coalition (KIC) invites the Salina community to join them for what they say will be a fun-filled, family-friendly event.

Attendees can enjoy a free hot dog dinner (while supplies last), along with face painting, frisbee golf, live music, and local vendors. Guests are encouraged to visit vendor booths for a chance to win raffle prizes. Winners must be present to claim prizes.

While the event is free, cash donations are welcome and appreciated to support KIC’s community programs.

Kansas Impact Coalition is a newly established, woman-owned nonprofit based in The Temple at 336 suite 3 S. Santa Fe, Salina, KS. The organization is committed to uplifting the community by providing essential services, including bus passes, hygiene products, utility assistance, and Power of Attorney paperwork for concerned families. KIC also maintains an immigration support fund and is actively working to secure additional funding to address food insecurity and launch other impactful community initiatives.

The “KICKN OFF SUMMER” event is planned for this Saturday, May 10th, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Thomas Park, 1525 N. 9th St.