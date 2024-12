A man from Louisiana and his female passenger escaped injury after their car caught on fire Friday.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 43-year-old Dan Ross was driving southbound on Old-81 Highway when he noticed sparks coming from underneath his 2014 Kia and pulled over just south of the Ottawa County line.

The two were able to grab a few items from inside before the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

The fire occurred on Friday evening around 6:40pm.