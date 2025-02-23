KHP Planning Collegiate Law Course

College students will have the opportunity this summer to experience what law enforcement training and careers are like through the Collegiate Law Enforcement Academy. The Collegiate Law program is hosted by the Kansas Highway Patrol and will be held from May 19 – 23 at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina.

The Collegiate Law Enforcement Academy gives college students an exciting and unique view into what it takes to become a Kansas State Trooper. Students will get a behind the scenes look at a Trooper Trainee lifestyle within the Kansas Highway Patrol.

“This program gives us the opportunity to help college students understand and appreciate the law enforcement field. While at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy, they will get the opportunity to experience some of the training that law enforcement officers receive,” said Captain Candice Breshears.

Collegiate Law participants will experience classroom instruction from certified instructors, and the real-world activities of a Trooper. Students will participate in a variety of scenario-based training sessions to include traffic stops, firearms use and care, defense tactics and other team building exercises. Physical training and attention to detail are both emphasized throughout the duration of the program.

To be considered for the Collegiate Law Enforcement Academy, students must complete an application, including an 80 to 100-word essay describing why they want to attend the Collegiate Law Enforcement Academy and an endorsement from the Dean at their school. Applications are due by April 15, 2025. The cost is $150 per student which covers the cost of training, room, and board. More information and the application for Collegiate Law can be found here: https://kansashighwaypatrol.gov/4641.