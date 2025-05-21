KHP Ever Vigilant Across Kansas

Keeping a watchful eye on over the 10,000 miles of the state highway system is the mission of the Kansas Highway Patrol.

KHP Trooper Ben Gardner joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra on Wednesday with a look at the passion the agency has for keeping motorists safe – and helping those in need in times of crisis.

AAA Kansas is projecting more than half a million people will be on the move across the state over the Memorial Day weekend. That kind of volume will certainly bring an uptick in distracted drivers, something KHP Troopers see every day.

Trooper Gardner is reminding motorists to drive safe and report an emergency or immediate problem by calling *47 to report an immediate problem, such as an erratic driver on a Kansas highway. Call *KTA (*582) to report an immediate problem on the Kansas Turnpike. For an EMERGENCY: Call 911.