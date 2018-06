Salina Police are looking for a stolen vehicle.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 2am and 5am Monday, someone stole a white, 1996 Dodge Intrepid 4-door sedan from a parking lot at an apartment in the 700 block of S. 2nd.

The 23-year-old owner told officers she had left the key in the ignition.

The car is valued at $2,000 and has Kansas tag: 432 KZP.