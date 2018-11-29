Kettle Campaign Off to Slow Start

The Salina Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign is off to a slow start.

The campaign, which began back on November 17th, is the agency’s single largest fundraiser each year.

Captain Lynn Lopez tells KSAL News so far about $10,000 has been collected. The goal of the Kettle Campaign this year in Salina is to collect $98,000.

Lopez says there seems to be a greater need this year. They are seeing an increase in particular in their evening meal service with increasing numbers of homeless coming in to get a hot meal.

The Kettle Campaign funds local Salvation Army programs throughout the year, including the evening meal program.

Red kettles and bell ringers this year are stationed at 15 locations around Salina. Bell ringers are out daily, except for Sundays.

Volunteer bell ringers are still needed. It is a great public service project for groups to participate in. To volunteer, contact Roxanne Matous at the Salina Salvation Army, or volunteer online at Register to Ring.

Bell ringers will be out accepting donations through Christmas Eve.