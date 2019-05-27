Salina, KS

Kenwood Cove Season Opening Delayed

Todd PittengerMay 26, 2019

The much anticipated opening of Salina’s Kenwood Cove Waterpark for its 10th season has been delayed.

The water park’s opening on Saturday, and again on Sunday was postponed due to low air temperatures and the stormy forecast.

Staff will continue to monitor temperatures and the forecast. They hope to open for the seaon on Memorial Day.

Kenwood Cove will open at 12:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and close at 7 p.m. Sunday the park will open at 12:30 p.m. and close at 6 p.m.

Monday, August 19th, the pool will close following the the annual Pooch Plunge.

Staff at Kenwood Cove say “bring on the sunshine and heat – we hope to see you soon!”

