Kenwood Cove Reopens Saturday

After spending the summer closed last year because of the pandemic, Salina’s Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park is preparing to reopen this summer.

Kenwood Cove will open for the season over Memorial Day Weekend, on Saturday.

The pool will be open Monday thru Saturday 12:30pm – 7pm and Sunday 12:30pm – 6pm. There will be some special policies in place. They include:

A daily mid-day break from 3:15 to 4:00. Everyone will be asked to leave the water so staff can deep clean the facility. The facility will also be deep cleaned every evening after close.

Masks will not be required to be worn at Kenwood Cove. Patrons may do so if they wish, but masks will not be enforced.

Social distancing will be enforced. Lounge chairs will be spaced in groups of two and four.

Staff will disinfect high touch areas throughout the day.

The entrance into the park and exit will be in separate locations.

The concession stand will be open, with the entrance and exit on separate sides.

The water walking and lap swim programs begin on Monday, May 31st.

Take a walk around the beautiful waterpark via the lazy river. This walk provides resistance and is great for toning lean muscle. Participants may walk with or against the current on the right side. 1 mile equals approximately 8.5 laps around the river.

Rules

Be advised that the Water Walking program at Kenwood Cove is an activity for participants 16 years of age and older.

Flotation devices & tubes are not to be used during water walking.

Water Exercise programs are not instructor led.

The lap pool will be available for lap swimming Please share the lanes if necessary.

​Water Walk / Lap Swim Schedule – Weekdays Only

Morning: 9:00am – 10:30am

Evening: 7:15pm – 8:15pm

Weather looks like it could contribute to a rough start to the season. Here is the weather police:

On a clear day the air temperature must be 72 degrees or higher.

On a cloudy day the air temperature must be 75 degrees or higher.

The water temperature must always be 70 degrees or higher.

If there is severe weather the pools will be cleared immediately at the first sign of lightning within 10 miles. A 30 minute wait will begin and at each sign of lightning / thunder the 30 minute timer will restart.

No refunds will be provided because of weather.