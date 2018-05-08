Salina, KS

Kenwood Cove Preparing to Open, Hiring Lifeguards

Todd PittengerMay 8, 2018

Salina’s water park is preparing to open for its 9th season and is looking for lifeguards.

According to the City of Salina, Kenwood Cove will open for the summer on Saturday, May 26th. It will be open through Monday, August 20th, when the annual Pooch Plunge will end the season.

Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park’s operating hours will remain the same. The park will open Monday through Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and close at 7 p.m. Sunday the park will open at 12:30 p.m. and close at 6 p.m.

For those looking for a summer job, Kenwood Cove is hiring lifeguards for the 2018 season with a higher rate of pay. Staff who work at Kenwood Cove for the Summer of 2018 would get the cost of the Red Cross Lifeguard class reimbursed at the end of season.

A class is scheduled to start over Memorial Day weekend at Kenwood Cove. Go to salinaparks.com and use our online registration feature.

