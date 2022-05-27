Kenwood Cove Opens Saturday

It’s a sure sign summer is here. Salina’s Kenwood Cove water park is ready to open for the summer.

Salina’s Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park, which first opened in May 0f 2010, is ready for the summer swim season. The water park will open for the season this Saturday.

Salina Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Hammond tells KSAL News it takes about 25 lifeguards for Kenwood Cove to be fully open. There are currently about 50 on staff, mostly students between the ages of 15 – 18 from around the area, trained and ready to go.

Kenwood Cove opens for the first time this year Saturday, and aquatic water programming starts Monday.