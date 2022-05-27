Salina, KS

Now: 51 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 85 ° | Lo: 51 °

Kenwood Cove Opens Saturday

Todd PittengerMay 27, 2022

It’s a sure sign summer is here. Salina’s Kenwood Cove water park is ready to open for the summer.

Salina’s Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park, which first opened in May 0f 2010, is ready for the summer swim season. The water park will open for the season this Saturday.

 

Salina Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Hammond tells KSAL News it takes about 25 lifeguards for Kenwood Cove to be fully open.  There are currently about 50 on staff, mostly students between the ages of 15 – 18 from around the area, trained and ready to go.

Kenwood Cove opens for the first time this year Saturday, and aquatic water programming starts Monday.

 

Day Pass Rates

Infant/Toddler (age 0-2) $0.00

Youth (ages 3-17)              $5.00

Adult (ages 18-62)             $7.00

Senior (age 62+)                $4.00

 

Membership Rates

Youth (ages 3-17)               $78.00

Adult (ages 18-62)              $114.00

Senior (age 62+)                 $78.00

Group (up to 5 people)        $234.00

Additional Youth on Group  $42.00

Activities

Lifeguard Training Classes   $150.00

The Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park is located at 701 Kenwood Park Drive, Salina, Kansas. The opening date for the 2022 season is Saturday, May 28, 2022.

For more information about Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park, visit kenwoodcove.com or call the Salina Parks and Recreation Office at (785) 309-5765.

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Kenwood Cove Opens Saturday

It's a sure sign summer is here. Salina's Kenwood Cove water park is ready to open for the summer. ...

May 27, 2022 Comments

Busy Memorial Day Weekend Travel

Kansas News

May 27, 2022

Solider Accused of Romance Scheme

Kansas News

May 27, 2022

Another Friday Night Cruise For a C...

Top News

May 27, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Busy Memorial Day Weekend...
May 27, 2022Comments
Solider Accused of Romanc...
May 27, 2022Comments
Salina DG Market Now Open
May 26, 2022Comments
VIDEO: Bethany Student Fi...
May 26, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra