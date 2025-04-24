Kenwood Cove Changing Entry Policy

Salina’s Kenwood Cove water park is changing the minimum age of unsupervised entry for the upcoming summer season.

According to Salina Parks and Recreation, starting with the 2025 season, Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park will raise the minimum age for unsupervised entry from 8 to 10 years old. This change prioritizes safety, aligns with waterpark industry standards, and improves the visitor experience.

Key Reasons for the Change:

Enhanced Safety: Older children are better equipped to follow safety rules and respond to water related risks.

Maturity and Responsibility: Children aged 10+ are more capable of navigating the park independently.

Operational Efficiency: The policy reduces staff strain and fosters a safer environment.

Industry Alignment: Aligns with trends at other water parks and municipal pools.

Kenwood Cove encourages parents to continue accompanying their children for the best experience. This adjustment reflects the park’s commitment to providing a secure and enjoyable space for all visitors.