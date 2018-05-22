Kennedy Burned by Big frame in Loss to Cards

ST. LOUIS — Another day in which a Royals starter couldn’t hold an opponent down. And another day in which the offense couldn’t put up much of a fight.

The Royals dropped their third straight, this time to the Cardinals, 6-0, on Monday night in the I-70 Series opener at Busch Stadium. Kansas City has lost eight of nine, and at 14-33 just past the quarter pole, is on pace for 114 losses, which would shatter the club record of 106 in 2005.

Right-hander Ian Kennedy was cruising through 2 2/3 innings when the Cardinals suddenly struck for five hits and four runs. The big blow came from rookie Tyler O’Neill, who jacked an opposite-field three-run home run off a Kennedy four-seam fastball.

Kennedy was effective after that and lasted 5 2/3 innings, permitting nine hits and five runs. He walked one and struck out five.