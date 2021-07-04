Keller steady in loss

“Felt like I was able to throw it for strikes, bury it in the dirt, get some swing-and-misses on it,” Keller said. “Especially in big situations today. Probably the best I’ve felt with it. I’ve been working on it a lot in my last few starts, sitting back more. I feel like this past month I was really picking up my leg and rushing down the mound, and it was really hard for my hand to get on top of really anything, but especially my slider.