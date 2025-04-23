KDOT Warns of Smishing Scam

The Kansas Department of Transportation is again warning the public about a scam involving fraudulent text messages – known as smishing – that falsely claim to be from KDOT and demand payment for unpaid tolls.

According to the organization, KDOT does not request or collect any form of payment via text message. KDOT does not collect tolls for any roadway.

These messages are not legitimate. Do not click any links. These are not KDOT websites and clicking the links may expose your personal and financial information to scammers.

If you’ve received a scam message, report it to the Federal Trade Commission at reportfraud.ftc.gov/?orgcode=KSTA and/or the Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

If you’ve provided payment information at a fraudulent web site, contact your bank or credit card company immediately.