KDOL Website Down for Upgrades

MetrosourceFebruary 1, 2021

The Kansas Department of Labor’s online processing system is taken down to allow for the installation of upgrades.

The online processing system was taken down on Saturday afternoon so new anti-fraud protections could be installed. Officials say the upgrades will help them deal with fraudulent unemployment claims.

The online processing system is scheduled to resume operations tomorrow at 7:00 a.m., and officials say the labor department will work to catch up on handling claims when the system is back up.

