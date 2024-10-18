KDHE Gives Millions to Chemical Spill Victims

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is giving millions of dollars to people impacted by a chemical spill in Wichita.

State lawmakers presented a check worth two-point-five-million dollars to medical professionals yesterday to help people cover medical costs related to the 29th and Grove contamination site.

The spill took place between the 1970s and 1980s at a Union Pacific rail yard in the area leaving what officials say is a cancer-causing chemical in the groundwater.

One-million dollars of the state money needs to matched by both Sedgwick County and the state for it to completely process.