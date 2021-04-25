KC’s Duffy Tames Tigers

Duffy relied on his curveball more than he typically does, using it for 18 percent of his pitches Sunday. None were put in play, and he got three swings and misses as well as a called strike on the pitch. He said he tweaked his mechanics with his curveball when playing catch with Brad Keller in between starts, and now he’s able to get his foot down earlier and change the plane as it comes in to a hitter. He threw it harder on Sunday than he has before — one registered at 80.1 mph according to Statcast, while the pitch has averaged 77 mph this season.